Wisconsin Herd open tryout, limited spots available

The Wisconsin Herd – the Milwaukee Bucks' NBA G League affiliate – will host an open tryout Saturday, Sept. 23.

The tryout will be held at the Oshkosh YMCA on 20th Avenue. Players can check in starting at 10 a.m., and the tryout begin at noon that day.

Players will have the chance to showcase their abilities in front of Herd and Bucks basketball operations personnel. Prospects can earn an invitation to the Herd’s training camp, which will tip off in late October.

Interested players must submit the required registration form and a $250 non-refundable fee – the form is available online – before arriving at the Sept. 23 tryout. On-site registration will not be available, the team said.

Participation is limited to the first 75 individuals who submit their completed registration form and payment. Players must be at least 18 years of age, and will be required to complete an eligibility form and health waiver on-site.

The tryout will be closed to public viewing.