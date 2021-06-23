Wisconsin football to play in front of capacity crowds in 2021
MADISON, Wis. - When Wisconsin opens up the 2021 season on Sept. 4 against Penn State, the Badgers will be playing in front of a full Camp Randall Stadium.
The University announced on Wednesday, June 23 that it will be back to 100% capacity for home games this fall.
If you would like to request group tickets, you have until July 1 to do so.
Season tickets and mini-packs will go on sale July 12, and single-game tickets will become available on July 20.