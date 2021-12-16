Wisconsin fends off feisty Nicholls, 71-68

article

Brad Davison scored 19 points before fouling out and Tyler Wahl scored 12 and Wisconsin needed a second-half run and then held on to beat Nicholls 71-68 on Wednesday night.

Wisconsin (9-2) now leads all major Division-I level programs with three victories after trailing by double digits after halftime.

The Badgers played without their leading scorer Johnny Davis (20.9 ppg) due to non-related COVID-19 illness.

Wisconsin used a 16-0 run and turned a 42-30 deficit with 18:40 left to a 51-46 lead nearly eight minutes later. Despite the run Wisconsin never pulled away.

Ty Gordon missed a 3-pointer from the right baseline with three seconds to go with the Colonels down three. Manny Littles grabbed the offensive rebound and was fouled on the put-back attempt. He missed both free throws and Wisconsin secured the rebound for the win.

Gordon hit a 3-pointer 34 seconds in to give Nicholls a 3-1 lead and the Colonels maintained the lead for the duration of the first half.

Nicholls shot 57% (17 for 30) before the break while the Badgers went 35.5% (11 for 31). Despite its size disadvantage the Colonels outrebounded Wisconsin 20-12 before halftime. Nicholls scored 40 of its 68 points on the interior. The Colonels finished with a 36-33 rebounding advantage.

Gordon scored 26 points for Nicholls (7-4).