Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin fends off feisty Nicholls, 71-68

By AP author
Published 
Updated 7:57AM
Wisconsin Badgers
Associated Press
article

MADISON, Wis. - Brad Davison scored 19 points before fouling out and Tyler Wahl scored 12 and Wisconsin needed a second-half run and then held on to beat Nicholls 71-68 on Wednesday night.

Wisconsin (9-2) now leads all major Division-I level programs with three victories after trailing by double digits after halftime.

The Badgers played without their leading scorer Johnny Davis (20.9 ppg) due to non-related COVID-19 illness.

Wisconsin used a 16-0 run and turned a 42-30 deficit with 18:40 left to a 51-46 lead nearly eight minutes later. Despite the run Wisconsin never pulled away.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Ty Gordon missed a 3-pointer from the right baseline with three seconds to go with the Colonels down three. Manny Littles grabbed the offensive rebound and was fouled on the put-back attempt. He missed both free throws and Wisconsin secured the rebound for the win.

Gordon hit a 3-pointer 34 seconds in to give Nicholls a 3-1 lead and the Colonels maintained the lead for the duration of the first half.

Nicholls shot 57% (17 for 30) before the break while the Badgers went 35.5% (11 for 31). Despite its size disadvantage the Colonels outrebounded Wisconsin 20-12 before halftime. Nicholls scored 40 of its 68 points on the interior. The Colonels finished with a 36-33 rebounding advantage.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Gordon scored 26 points for Nicholls (7-4).

Aaron Rodgers' doppelgänger speaks, talks about newfound popularity
article

Aaron Rodgers' doppelgänger speaks, talks about newfound popularity

A man who lives in Munich, Germany has been overwhelmed by media interview requests – all because of a few fleeting moments that unfolded during the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears.

Wisconsin Lutheran College admin reveals battle with glaucoma

Leading by example can be one of the most effective styles of teaching, especially in a college setting. A local man sees his opportunity to do just that, even if those around him aren't even aware of the example he is setting.