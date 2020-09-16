Wisconsin fans, bar owners eager for return of college football

article

The scene on Saturdays in the fall at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison -- it's pure energy. Fans become part of a sea of red jumping around in unison. This year, it will be much different. But Wisconsin Badgers fans and sports bars do not seem to mind.

As the countdown to the college football season opener ticks forward, there is a sense of relief and normalcy for Badgers fans like Brenda North. She cannot wait to see Big Red take the field.

"I'm ready! I'm looking forward to spending my Saturdays off from work enjoying my football," North said.

UW fans will not be allowed inside the stadium just yet. But the return of college football is more than enough for the Wisconsin faithful.

Leff's Lucky Town in Wauwatosa

The return of NCAA football is also welcome across in Wauwatosa where Leff's Lucky Town eyes the safe return of its UW-Madison alumni to root on the Badgers.

"You come in here on game day at 11 a.m. on a Saturday. It's a sea of red in here, and the energy is high. The people are just looking to have a beer or two and watch the team trounce their opponents," said Dean Leffler, manager of Leff's Lucky Town.

Leffler said his team is remaining optimistic that more events like Badgers games can help maintain the customer base amid the pandemic.

"I'm hoping that their love of football will overcome their fear of coming inside," Leffler said.

FOX6 News spoke with some Badgers fans off-camera who say they absolutely miss seeing their team play on Saturday. They fear, however, that this is just happening too soon -- pointing out that a pair of campus residence halls were just locked down this week to help limit the spread of COVID-19.