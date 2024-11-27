Wisconsin bowl streak; Badgers must beat Minnesota to keep it alive

article

Wisconsin’s string of 22 consecutive bowl appearances and winning seasons is in jeopardy. The Badgers must win to become eligible for a 23rd straight bowl appearance, extending the third-longest active streak among Football Bowl Subdivision teams. The Badgers need to win this game and their bowl game to have a 23rd straight winning season, extending the longest active streak for any Power Four conference team.

The Minnesota-Wisconsin series is the most-played FBS rivalry, and a Gophers victory would enable them to tie the all-time series at 63-63-8. Since 1948, the winner of this game has gained possession of Paul Bunyan's Axe.

Key matchup

Wisconsin QB Braedyn Locke vs. Minnesota pass defense: Locke has thrown 10 interceptions in 264 pass attempts this season, but he had one of his best performances Saturday. Locke went 20 of 30 for 292 yards with three touchdowns and an interception in a 44-25 loss at Nebraska. Now he faces a Minnesota defense that ranks fourth in the Big Ten in pass efficiency defense. The Gophers have intercepted 16 passes this season to tie Iowa for the Big Ten lead. Minnesota’s Koi Perich has a Big Ten-leading five interceptions.

Players to watch

Minnesota: LB Cody Lindenberg has collected 14 tackles in each of his last two games and has double-digit tackles in three of his last four contests. He has 90 tackles this season to rank sixth in the Big Ten. Lindenberg made 11 tackles last season in a 28-14 loss to Wisconsin.

Wisconsin: WR Vinny Anthony had a career-high 137 yards receiving and matched a career high with seven catches in the Nebraska game. He also scored his third touchdown of the season. Anthony has a team-high 633 yards receiving and is averaging 18.1 yards per catch.

Facts & figures

Wisconsin has given up only 11 sacks this season to tie Penn State for the fewest allowed of any Big Ten team. … Minnesota QB Max Brosmer had thrown 206 straight passes without an interception before getting picked off in the second quarter of a 26-25 loss to No. 4 Penn State on Saturday. … Wisconsin LB Christian Alliegro has 37 tackles over his last three games and has made at least 10 stops in each of them. … Minnesota WR Daniel Jackson has 198 career catches to rank third in school history.