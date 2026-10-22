Wisconsin blood donors can win World Series tickets

The Brief Everyone who attempts to donate blood with Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin on Thursday, Oct. 22 and Friday, Oct. 23 will be entered for a chance to win two tickets to Game 2 of the World Series. The Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2, which is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 at American Family Field. Blood can be donated at any of Versiti's donor centers and mobile blood drives.



A two-day blood donation promotion in Wisconsin gives donors a shot at World Series tickets while helping patients close to home.

Versiti World Series ticket giveaway details

How it works:

According to a press release from Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin, everyone who attempts to donate blood on Thursday, Oct. 22 and Friday, Oct. 23, will be entered for a chance to win two tickets to Game 2 of the World Series.

One winner will receive both tickets.

A two-day blood donation promotion in Wisconsin gives eligible donors a shot at World Series tickets while helping patients close to home.

What you can do:

All eligible donors who attempt to donate blood during the two-day promotion can take part.

Interested parties can schedule a blood donation appointment at Versiti's website.

Why you should care:

According to Versiti, blood donations support people undergoing cancer treatment, recovering from serious illness or injuries and facing medical emergencies.

Brewers World Series coverage:

FOX6 News has shared stories throughout the Milwaukee Brewers' postseason run. Follow the links below to read and watch more coverage of the Crew, and find complete coverage of the team here or on our YouTube channel.