Wisconsin Badgers lead Purdue through 1st quarter
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. - The Wisconsin Badgers visit the Purdue Boilermakers Friday night, Sept. 22 – the Big Ten opener for both programs.
It is the first head-to-head matchup between each team's new coaches, Luke Fickell and Ryan Walters.
Wisconsin has won 16 consecutive games in the series including nine straight in West Lafayette. Purdue's last win over the Badgers came in 2004 and its last home win came in 1997. It is the Boilermakers' longest active losing streak against a Big Ten foe.
1st quarter
Wisconsin 7, Purdue 0 at 10:05: Tanner Mordecai 14-yard touchdown run. Extra point good.
Wisconsin 14, Purdue 0 at 3:26: Tanner Mordecai 6-yard touchdown run. Extra point good.
Wisconsin 14, Purdue 3 at 0:17: Julio Macias 34-yard field goal good.
