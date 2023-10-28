Wisconsin Badgers, Ohio State tied in 3rd quarter
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Badgers host the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes at Madison's Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28.
Wisconsin is trying to maintain its lead in the Big Ten West. Wisconsin also is seeking to end a nine-game skid in the series, which Ohio State leads 27-11-2. The Badgers haven’t beaten Ohio State since knocking off a top-ranked Buckeyes squad at Madison in 2010.
Ohio State and No. 2 Michigan re the only two Big Ten teams that remain undefeated overall and in conference play.
1st quarter
Ohio State 3, Wisconsin 0 at 8:13: J. Fielding 27-yard field goal attempt good.
2nd quarter
Ohio State 10, Wisconsin 0 at 10:36: K. McCord 16-yard touchdown pass to M. Harrison. Extra point attempt good.
Ohio State 10, Wisconsin 3 at 0:00: Nathanial Vakos 19-yard field goal attempt good.
3rd quarter
Wisconsin 10, Ohio State 10 at 12:30: Braedyn Locke 13-yard touchdown pass to Will Pauling. Extra point attempt good.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.