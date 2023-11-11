Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin Badgers fall to Northwestern, 3rd straight loss

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 5:44PM
Wisconsin Badgers
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Cam Johnson of the Northwestern Wildcats catches a 24-yard touchdown pass against Alexander Smith on Nov. 11. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Badgers lost to the Northwestern Wildcats 24-3 at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 11.

Wisconsin went into the game needing just one more win to become bowl eligible as the Badgers attempt to play in a bowl game for the 22nd straight season. The only teams with longer active bowl streaks are Georgia and Oklahoma.

Northwestern improved to 5-5, exceeding their combined win total from the last two seasons. Northwestern went 3-9 in 2021 and 1-11 in 2022.

1st quarter

Wisconsin 3, Northwestern 0 at 10:32: Nathanial Vakos 33-yard field goal attempt good.

Northwestern 7, Wisconsin 3 at 4:12: B. Bryant 23-yard touchdown pass to A. Henning. Extra point attempt good.

2nd quarter

Northwestern 14, Wisconsin 3 at 12:54: B. Bryant 1-yard touchdown run. Extra point attempt good.

Northwestern 21, Wisconsin 3 at 6:41: B.Bryant 24-yard touchdown pass to C. Johnson. Extra point attempt good.

Northwestern 24, Wisconsin 3 at 1:10: J. Olsen 28-yard field goal attempt good.

3rd quarter

No scoring plays.

4th quarter

Northwestern 24, Wisconsin 10 at 0:11: J. Acker 3-yard touchdown run. Extra point attempt good.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.