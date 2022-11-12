Wisconsin Badgers trail Iowa 7-3

The Wisconsin Badgers battle the Iowa Hawkeyes for a chance at the Heartland Trophy Saturday, Nov. 12.

The Badgers won last season's meeting to claim the trophy, and hope to retain it Saturday in Iowa City.

Both teams are 3-3 in Big Ten play this season and 5-4 overall. Both teams are also coming off back-to-back victories.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

1st quarter

The Badgers scored first. Nate Van Zelst kicked a 32-yard field goal at 4:14 to put his team up 3-0.

2nd quarter

With goal to go around the 10:24 mark, Kaleb Johnson scored a touchdown for Iowa – giving the Hawkeyes a 7-3 lead. The scoring drive followed a blocked punt.

FOX6 News will update this story after every scoring play.