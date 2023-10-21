Wisconsin Badgers trail Illinois in 4th quarter

article

The Wisconsin Badgers visit the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday, Oct. 21 looking to rebound from a loss last week to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Wisconsin is one of only two teams, Iowa being the other, with a winning conference record in the Big Ten West. The Badgers need a win to keep pace or move in front of the Hawkeyes.

Illinois’ upset victory over Maryland last week kept the Illini out of the Big Ten West basement. A homecoming win over Wisconsin would keep the Illini's scant division hopes alive.

1st quarter

Illinois 7, Wisconsin 0 at 7:02: L. Altmyer 1-yard pass to T. Arkin. Extra point good.

2nd quarter

Illinois 14, Wisconsin 0 at 2:12: L. Altmyer 3-yard pass to O. Anderson. Extra point good.

Illinois 14, Wisconsin 7 at 0:35: Braelon Allen 4-yard run. Extra point good.

3rd quarter

Illinois 21, Wisconsin 7 at 4:37: K. Feagin 12-yard run. Extra point good.

4th quarter

Illinois 21, Wisconsin 10 at 14:21: Nathanial Vakos 40-yard field goal good.

Illinois 21, Wisconsin 18 at 7:21: Braedyn Locke 20-yard pass to Will Pauling. Two-point conversion good, Locke pass to Riley Nowakowski.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

