Wisconsin Badgers lead Georgia Southern in 3rd quarter

The Wisconsin Badgers host the Georgia Southern Eagles at Madison's Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Wisconsin is seeking to bounce back from a 31-22 loss at Washington State that dropped the Badgers out of the Top 25. Coach Luke Fickell is trying to avoid losing back-to-back games for the first time since 2017, his debut season at Cincinnati.

Georgia Southern is attempting to beat a Big Ten team for a second straight season after winning 45-42 at Nebraska last year. In their only other matchups with current Big Ten programs, the Eagles lost at Indiana in 2017 and at Minnesota in 2019.

1st quarter

Wisconsin 0, Georgia Southern 0: Both teams end the quarter with no points.

2nd quarter

Wisconsin 7, Georgia Southern 0 at 14:26: Tanner Mordecai 1-yard touchdown run, Nathanial Vakos extra point good.

Wisconsin 7, Georgia Southern 7 at 12:20: OJ Arnold 4-yard touchdown run, Michael Lantz extra point good.

3rd quarter

Wisconsin 7, Georgia Southern 14 at 12:40: Davis Brin 25-yard touchdown run, Michael Lantz extra point good.

Wisconsin 14, Georgia Southern 14 at 11:02: Braelon Allen 4-yard touchdown run, Nathanial Vakos extra point good.

Wisconsin 21, Georgia Southern 14 at 7:40: Tanner Mordecai 18-yard touchdown run, Nathanial Vakos extra point good.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.