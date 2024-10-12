Rutgers hosts Wisconsin Badgers, both teams 1-1 in the Big Ten

article

Rutgers will try to bounce back from its first loss of the season when it hosts Wisconsin on Saturday, Oct. 12.

After winning their first four games, the Scarlet Knights were edged by Nebraska on the road last weekend.

Wisconsin comes into the game with a 3-2 record. The Badgers played their best game of the season last weekend, beating Purdue 52-6.

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter:

9:18 - B.Locke pass complete. Catch made by W.Pauling for 16 yards. TOUCHDOWN. N.Vakos extra point is good. Wisconsin takes lead 7-0.

1:43 - T.Walker rushed for 2 yards. TOUCHDOWN. N.Vakos extra point is good. Wisconsin extends lead 14-0.

2nd Quarter:

No scoring plays

Wisconsin has played Rutgers five times since the Scarlet Knights joined the Big Ten Conference and won every game.

Both teams are 1-1 in the Big Ten this season.

What's at stake?

This might be Rutgers' best chance to beat the Badgers. Wisconsin lost starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke to a knee injury early in the season and then had top top running back Chez Mellusi step away from the team recently in an attempt to heal from injuries.

The Scarlet Knights are 8-2 at home since 2023 and few teams have found a way to stop Kyle Monangai and Rutgers' running game.

Key matchup

Rutgers offensive line vs. Badgers pass rush. Rutgers lost veteran starting left guard Bryan Felter to a knee injury in the win over Washington two weeks ago. Taj White got the start and his first action at that position against Nebraska and had a tough time, giving up at least five pressures and perhaps two sacks.

He has to improve, or Dantae Chin will replace him. Nebraska exploited the position last week. Wisconsin needs to do the same.

Player to watch

Wisconsin: WR Trech Kekahuna is coming off a breakout performance in the 52-6 win over Purdue. Kekahuna had six catches for 134 yards, including touchdowns of 69 and 25 yards on consecutive series. Before the game, Kekahuna had eight career catches for 106 yards.

Rutgers: Monangai ranks fourth nationally, averaging 133.4 yards rushing. He is 21st with six touchdowns rushing, has run for 667 yards and has a scored a TD in 4-of-5 games. He has rushed for 100 yards or more 11 times in his career.

Facts & figures

Against Purdue, the Badgers had 589 total yards and 52 points, both program highs dating to a 52-3 win over Rutgers in November 2021, Wisconsin’s last trip to Piscataway.

Wisconsin has a 60-31 record against Big Ten opponents since 2014. Only Ohio State (84-7) and Michigan (68-23) have more wins over that span.

In the last two games, Wisconsin forced three turnovers at Southern Cal and has had five-plus pass breakups in two straight games.

Rutgers is 4-1 for the second straight season. It ranks fourth nationally in the fewest penalties per game (4.0), sixth in red zone defense (61.5 percent) and 17th in scoring defense (15.8 points).

Rutgers blocked two punts against Nebraska. It was the 15th game it blocked multiple kicks under coach Greg Schiano.