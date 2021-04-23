Badgers approve extensions for Chryst, Gard, 4 other coaches

article

The Wisconsin Badgers athletic board approved contract extensions for six head coaches -- including football coach Paul Chryst and mens' basketball coach Greg Gard -- on Friday, April 23.

Under the extensions, Chryst would remain at the helm of Badgers football through Jan.31, 2026 -- a five-year extension.

Gard would lead the men's basketball team through May 31, 2026 -- also a five-year extension.

Two additional coaches received five-year extensions: men's hockey coach Tony Granato and women's hockey coach Mark Johnson. Both deals would run through June 30, 2026.

Yuri Suguiyama is in life for a three-year extension, as is wrestling coach Chris Bono.

The board approved the extension recommendations during a Friday afternoon meeting.

