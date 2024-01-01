Wisconsin Badgers, LSU Tigers square up in ReliaQuest Bowl

article

The Wisconsin Badgers (8-5) square up against the 13th-ranked LSU Tigers (9-3) in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Monday, Jan. 1. The game features power-conference foes – and is being played at Raymond James Stadium.

Wisconsin will be without its top offensive star. Junior running back Braelon Allen declared for the NFL draft averaging 5.9 yards per carry and rushing for 3,494 yards and 35 TDs over three seasons with the Badgers. Despite injuries, he ran for 984 yards and 12 TDs in 2023.

Scoring summary

1st quarter

Kickoff set for 11 a.m.

Motivated Badgers

Wisconsin, coached by Luke Fickell, is appearing in a bowl game for the 22nd consecutive year. The Badgers rebounded from a three-game losing streak to win its final two games of the regular season.

Safety Hunter Wohler said the team is motivated to play well on Monday.

"It’s about who cares more when it comes to bowl games. Who wants it more, and who’s going to do the stuff throughout the week to be ready for when the ball kicks off," said Wohler, adding it would mean a lot to beat LSU.

"Just what this group has been through. Obviously, a very rocky season. Not exactly the way we planned it," the junior said. "But it would mean a lot, it really would. It’s a great way to send the seniors out, and then a great launch pad into the next year."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.