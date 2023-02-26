Wisconsin Badgers fall to Michigan in OT

article

Kobe Bufkin scored 28 points, Hunter Dickinson had 23, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer that sent the game into overtime, and Michigan outlasted Wisconsin 87-79 on Sunday.

The Badgers kept chipping away at a 35-27 halftime deficit and eventually took a 61-59 lead on a driving layup by Max Klesmit with 3:06 remaining in regulation. There were two ties and three lead changes in the final 2:19, the last tie coming on Dickinson's buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

There were two ties and three lead changes early in overtime before Michigan took control with 10-0 run in which Bufkin and Dug McDaniel both scored four points.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

McDaniel finished with 20 points for the Wolverines (17-12, 11-7 Big Ten). Dickinson added 10 rebounds for his fifth double-double in the last seven games and was 9 for 13 from the field. Bufkin had eight rebounds.

Wisconsin freshman Connor Essegian had 24 points. Max Klesmit had 19 points, including 5-of-8 3-point shooting, and Tyler Wahl had 10 points and 11 rebounds. Steven Crowl scored 14 points for the Badgers (16-12, 9-9).

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Wolverines made eight of their last nine shots, including eight in a row, as they turned a 20-16 deficit into a 35-27 halftime lead. Dickinson scored 10 points in the run and led Michigan with 12 points in the first half.