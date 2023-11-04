Wisconsin at Indiana; Hoosiers lead Badgers at halftime
article
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - The Wisconsin Badgers take on the Indiana Hoosiers – another Big 10 rival on Saturday, Nov. 4.
At the half, Indiana led 17-7.
Scoring plays roundup
1st quarter
- Indiana's B.Sorsby rushed to WIS End Zone for 8 yards. B.Sorsby for 8 yards, TOUCHDOWN. Indiana leads, 7-0.
2nd quarter
- Indiana's C.Freeman 27-yard field goal attempt is good, Center-IU, Holder-IU. Indiana stretches lead, 10-0.
- Wisconsin's B.Locke pass complete to WIS 46. Catch made by B.Green at WIS 46. Gain of 54 yards. B.Green for 54 yards, TOUCHDOWN. Wisconsin closes gap, Indiana still holds lead, 10-7.
- Indiana's B.Sorsby pass complete to WIS 7. Catch made by D.McCulley at WIS 7. Gain of 7 yards. D.McCulley for 7 yards, TOUCHDOWN. Indiana stretches lead, 17-7 over Wisconsin.
Halftime
3rd quarter
This is a developing story.