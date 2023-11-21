Wisconsin Badgers announce Ireland game, face Pitt in 2027

article

The Wisconsin Badgers and Pittsburgh Panthers will open the 2027 college football season by facing off in Ireland.

The two schools announced Tuesday they would play each other in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on Aug. 28, 2027. This matchup is the second in a two-game series after Pitt plays at Wisconsin in 2026.

"It's exciting for our student-athletes, their families and our fans who will be able to have such a unique experience," Chris McIntosh, Wisconsin athletic director, said on the department's website. "We talk all the time about the opportunities available to the student-athletes at Wisconsin and this is another example."

Wisconsin’s only previous international game was a 41-20 victory over Michigan State in Tokyo in 1993. Pitt’s last game outside the United States also took place in Dublin, when the Panthers beat Rutgers 46-29 in 1989.

Pitt has won each of its three previous meetings with Wisconsin, though they haven’t faced each other since 1967.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.