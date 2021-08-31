Wisconsin Badgers dismiss freshman RB Loyal Crawford from team

article

Wisconsin has dismissed freshman running back Loyal Crawford from the team.

Badgers coach Paul Chryst announced the dismissal Tuesday and said freshman running back Antwan Roberts had been suspended.

School officials didn’t specify the reasons for the disciplinary measures and said they would have no additional comment on the matter.

Crawford and Roberts both signed with Wisconsin in December as consensus three-star recruits. Crawford is from Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Roberts is from Nashville, Tennessee.

The 12th-ranked Badgers open their season Saturday by hosting No. 19 Penn State.