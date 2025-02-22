Wisconsin Badgers fall to Oregon in OT

article

Nate Bittle had 23 points and Jackson Shelstad made a desperation 3 to force overtime as Oregon beat No. 11 Wisconsin 77-73 on Saturday.

Bittle, a 7-foot center, scored six points in overtime to help snap Wisconsin’s five-game winning streak. Shelstad scored 13 points as the Ducks (20-8, 9-8 Big Ten) extended their winning streak to four games.

Bittle played limited minutes in the first half with three fouls.

John Tonje had 22 points for Wisconsin (21-6, 11-5). Steve Crowl scored 12.

The Badgers have only lost two home games this season.

Shelsted hit his game-tying shot with 12 seconds left in regulation from several feet behind the 3-point arc. Wisconsin’s Max Klesmit missed a jumper to send the game to overtime tied at 66.

Wisconsin had a costly, unforced error that led to Shelsted's scoring opportunity. With 17 seconds left, the Badgers' inbound pass to John Blackwell hit off his knee and went out of bounds.

Wisconsin had a season-high 17 turnovers in the loss. Crowl had six of them. Oregon turned it over just eight times.

The Ducks' depth made a difference with 21 points off the bench. Reserves Jadrian Tracey and Kwame Evans Jr. scored 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Tonje scored 16 first-half points on 6-of-10 shooting and had three rebounds, two assists and one steal during the final 8:42 of the first half to put Wisconsin in control. He has been great for the Badgers this season, averaging 19.6 points and 4.8 rebounds.

Wisconsin hosts Washington on Tuesday night. Oregon hosts Southern California next Saturday.