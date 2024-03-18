Marquette, Wisconsin Lutheran, St. Thomas More crowned champions

The 108th WIAA Boys Basketball Tournament crowned champions in five divisions Saturday at the Kohl Center.

Marquette (26-4) led for all but 50 seconds in its 84-62 win over top-seeded Arrowhead (27-3) to win the Division 1 State championship.

In Division 2, the much heralded match-up between undefeated and top-seeded Wisconsin Lutheran (30-0) and second-seeded Pewaukee (25-5), the former three-time defending champion, resulted in a 83-62 Vikings’ victory.

Top-seeded St. Thomas More (29-1) captured the Division 3 crown by downing Lakeside Lutheran (27-3) 65-54 in the championship game.

Mineral Point (28-2) captured the Division 4 in dramatic fashion with a 65-64 win over fourth-seeded Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic (20-10) in the title tilt.