WIAA releases brackets, pairings for state football tournament
MILWAUKEE - DIVISION 1
Milwaukee Riverside vs. Franklin
Milwaukee Pulaski vs. Oak Creek
Marquette vs. Milwaukee Marshall
Oconomowoc vs. Muskego
Milwaukee Hamilton vs. Sussex Hamilton
Kenosha Bradford vs. Arrowhead
Janesville Craig vs. Mukwonago
DIVISION 2
Kaukauana vs. Hartford
Slinger vs. Cedarburg
Milwaukee Reagan vs. Germantown
Brookfield East vs. Tosa West
Milwaukee King vs. Nicolet
Brookfield Central vs. Homestead
Milton vs. Badger
Kettle Moraine vs. Racine Horlick
Burlington vs. Waterford
Waukesha West vs. Union Grove
DIVISION 3
New Berlin West vs. Whitefish Bay
Wisconsin Lutheran vs. Port Washington
Pewaukee vs. Grafton
New Berlin Eisenhower vs. Fort Atkinson
Jefferson vs. Martin Luther
Monroe vs. Whitnall
McFarland vs. Greendale
RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app
DIVISION 4
Racine St. Catherine's vs. Wrightstown
Keil vs. Catholic Memorial
Kettle Moraine Lutheran vs. Lake Mills
Kewaskum vs. Lodi
DIVISION 5
Winnebago Lutheran vs. Racine Lutheran
University School vs. Campbellsport
Mayville vs. Brookfield Academy
New Holstein vs. Lake Country Lutheran
DIVISION 6
Mineral Point vs. Cedar Grove-Belgium
Ozaukee vs. Saint Mary's Springs
Fall River vs. Kenosha St Joseph
DIVISION 7
Advertisement
Catholic Central vs. Lourdes Academy