WIAA releases brackets, pairings for state football tournament

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Sports
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - DIVISION 1

Milwaukee Riverside vs. Franklin

Milwaukee Pulaski vs. Oak Creek

Marquette vs. Milwaukee Marshall

Oconomowoc vs. Muskego

Milwaukee Hamilton vs. Sussex Hamilton

Kenosha Bradford vs. Arrowhead

Janesville Craig vs. Mukwonago

DIVISION 2

Kaukauana vs. Hartford

Slinger vs. Cedarburg

Milwaukee Reagan vs. Germantown

Brookfield East vs. Tosa West

Milwaukee King vs. Nicolet

Brookfield Central vs. Homestead

Milton vs. Badger

Kettle Moraine vs. Racine Horlick

Burlington vs. Waterford

Waukesha West vs. Union Grove

DIVISION 3

New Berlin West vs. Whitefish Bay

Wisconsin Lutheran vs. Port Washington

Pewaukee vs. Grafton

New Berlin Eisenhower vs. Fort Atkinson

Jefferson vs. Martin Luther

Monroe vs. Whitnall

McFarland vs. Greendale

DIVISION 4

Racine St. Catherine's vs. Wrightstown

Keil vs. Catholic Memorial

Kettle Moraine Lutheran vs. Lake Mills

Kewaskum vs. Lodi

DIVISION 5

Winnebago Lutheran vs. Racine Lutheran

University School vs. Campbellsport

Mayville vs. Brookfield Academy

New Holstein vs. Lake Country Lutheran

DIVISION 6 

Mineral Point vs. Cedar Grove-Belgium

Ozaukee vs. Saint Mary's Springs

Fall River vs. Kenosha St Joseph

DIVISION 7

Catholic Central vs. Lourdes Academy