WIAA fall sports championships won't be held at UW facilities

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) is changing things up for the championship sites of some fall sports because of a surge in COVID-19 cases in Madison.

Due to the challenging situation brought by the pandemic and restrictions in Dane County, the WIAA and the University of Wisconsin announced that state tournaments will not be conducted at UW facilities this fall.

The decision affects the state girls golf championship, girls individual and team tennis tournaments and girls swimming and diving championships -- all of which are normally held at UW facilities.

The next step is to figure out where the alternate locations will be.

"For golf, Black Wolf Run, the Meadows Valley is one of the sites...for girls golf this fall that we are looking to move to," said Tom Shafranski, WIAA assistant director. "For swimming and diving, Waukesha South and their natatorium is another site that we will look to move to. And we still are looking for a venue for tennis."

Even with the changes, the ultimate goal is for fall athletes and sports to have some sort of culminating event.

"It is certainly one of the things that you always train for is being able to represent your school and your community at the state golf tournament," said Brian Scrobel, Brookfield Central High School girls golf coach. "Having that chance to qualify for sectionals and state is something that the girls will be very excited to hear when we tell them at practice today."

As for state football, the decision was made back in July that teams would be unable to play at Camp Randall Stadium.

The WIAA's Board of Control will reconvene on Sept. 18 to shore up the changes.