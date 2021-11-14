Whitnall diver no longer playing second flute

Twice a runner-up at state, one Whitnall diver was committed to getting that gold before her final season came to an end.

Kamyla Held is this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

"I have been competitive for my whole life," said Held. "I started gymnastics when I was three years old. And then I moved to Florida. So then I got into swimming. And then we decided to move back. I first was not going to do diving, but then I absolutely fell in love with it. I think the correlation between diving and gymnastics is very strong. So I just found that passion for flipping around in the air a lot."

Held's love may be strong for both sports, but she understands one poses a little more of a threat.

"Dive is a lot more safe than gymnastics cause it is not always going into the foam pit," Held said. "It's like on the four inch beam, it's swinging of two bars or landing on regular floor."

Held has qualified for state all four years in diving.

Her freshman season, she finished fourth.

Along with gymnastics and diving, Held also competes for the track and field team in the shot put.

"I have also made it to state for track and field," said Held. "My goal is to place podium for shot put. I also have the record at my school for shot put. I don't have a shot put body, everyone always says but I seem to get the ball far."

Held has verbally committed to UW-Milwaukee and will be pursuing a career in diving.

"I am going to be majoring in criminal justice," she said. "I have also enlisted in the military with the Marine Corp. I am also in band. I play the flute."

After two straight silver medals at the state diving meet, Held ended her high school career on Friday atop the podium by edging out Mya Bokerman of New Berlin Eisenhower.