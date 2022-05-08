Whitefish Bay junior chasing his dreams as well as his brother and father

One Whitefish Bay junior is following his brother to the Big Ten, but before he does that, he wants to do his sibling one better by winning a state title for the Blue Dukes.

That's what makes Jack Counsell this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

"My dad kind of put it on me since a very young age," said Counsell. "You could say it runs in the family, so going to the ballpark with him when he was a player and now to coach. That is really pretty much how I got into the game of baseball."

Jack's father, Craig, is the manager of the Brewers.

He says baseball has always been a part of his life.

That goes for Jack and his brother, Brady.

"Last year playing short and second alongside my brother was something special for sure," Jack said. "Once in a lifetime opportunity and I will remember that forever."

One thing Brady and every other Whitefish Bay baseball player has never done is play in a state championship game.

Jack believes this can be the year.

"Our team is really special this year," said Jack. "Hopefully we can win a championship in Appleton in June."

After high school, Jack said he has always wanted to play college ball like his dad did at Notre Dame and his brother is doing at Minnesota.

Jack has already committed to play at Michigan in the Big Ten along with his brother.

"It is awesome," Jack said. "It was my dream school. You know, I will get to play against my brother. So that is definitely a plus because we get to talk trash to each other. So that will be awesome."

In 12 games this season, Counsell is batting .667 with 10 extra base hits and 16 RBI.