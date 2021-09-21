Whistling Straits Ryder Cup practice, fans explore course on 1st day

The first day of Ryder Cup practice rounds Tuesday, Sept. 21 was also the first day for fans to check out the course, many traveling from across the country to see the world's top players at Whistling Straits.

It would take hours to explore every inch of the grounds. FOX6 News talked with many fans who waited more than two years to use their tickets.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

"My sister, who lives in Denmark, flew over to see us here," said Sue Pokorney.

"We traveled from Perham, Minnesota," said Jon Anderson.

"We’ve seen people from Indiana, Wisconsin, other states," said Natalie Hammer from Lafayette, Indiana. "They all say hi to us. It’s just a very friendly atmosphere."

That Midwest hospitality was courtesy of the people of Sheboygan County like Lisa Geibel, who said she has been waiting to show off her hometown.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"We’ve been really excited for everybody to see our community and just experience this," said Geibel. "It’s just right in our own backyard. We feel very fortunate." )

The Ryder Cup 2020 is finally set to tee off in 2021.

"We got our tickets two years ago," said Pokorney, from Toledo, Ohio.

That two-year wait to come together as a country no matter where you traveled from ends with the start of the Ryder Cup.

"I love the patriotic spirit," said Joan Schafer from Toledo, Ohio. "To me, golf is life and not war, so with all the strife going on in the world right now, it’s kind of fun to have something like this. It’s friendly competition. You know, may the best man win."

Wednesday and Thursday will again be practice rounds before things officiallys start on Friday, Sept. 24.