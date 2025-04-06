Westosha senior receives Spirit of Sport Award after brain injury

The Brief A local senior was recently honored with the WIAA Spirit of Sport Award. After taking up the sport in his junior year, he was inspired to start cross-country his senior year.



In the blink of an eye, life can take a dramatic turn. That happened to a Westosha Central High School senior.

Now, he's turning that moment into something inspirational.

The backstory:

It’s a time to soak it all in for Westosha senior Reid Hansche, mainly because it’s his final season of track. After taking up the sport in his junior year, he was inspired to start cross-country his senior year.

The summer plan and then the practices had him on a good path towards success until a practice run on Friday, Sept. 6. During the run, he was hit by a car at the intersection of Highway 50 and Highway 75 in Paddock Lake.

He was airlifted to the hospital with a traumatic brain injury. Initially, he was given a 1% chance of survival based on his brain activity.

The Westosha community came together and hosted a "Run for Reid" event to raise money for the Hansche family.

What's next:

He soon returned to school, even attending cross-country meets in the fall. That’s just one of the reasons he was honored with the WIAA Spirit of Sport Award, sponsored by the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin.

Along with running, he's also back playing the trombone.

After graduation, Hansche will attend the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where he will major in international relations in hopes of becoming an ambassador.