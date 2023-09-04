Westosha Central sisters mirror images of each other

Once upon a time, these twin sisters claimed to be shy freshmen, but since then, they've grown into leaders who have helped their team reach unprecedented heights.

That's what makes Westosha Central's Kylie and Katelyn Walker this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shots.

The duo helped the Falcons win two state championships.

The sisters are mirror images of each other.

One is left-handed and the other is right-handed while one is left-footed and the other is right-footed.

The Walker sisters have verbally committed to Ferris State University. They said they were attracted to the Professional Golf Management Program.

The Walker sisters also happen to share first team all-conference titles.

Both girls are also community volunteers, members of the National Honor Society, and are at the top of their class academically.

Their hope is to graduate as co-valedictorians.