West Bend West twin brothers want all of the gold

As the passion for their sport grew, so did their dreams of competing together for one of the most prestigious programs in the country.

This past week, that dream came true.

West Bend West seniors Cole and Connor Mirasola are this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shots.

"It was our dream, our goal to wrestle at the Division I level," the brothers said. "Like ever since we started wrestling, watching college wrestling, Penn State, we've always wanted to go to Penn State. We want to take this all the way."

This week, they made that dream come true by signing with the Nittany Lions.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

The twins said their dream does not end at Penn State.

"We want to win national titles at Penn State," they said. "And then, after we want to wrestle world titles, we want to win Olympic gold. We want it all."

Cole and Connor were born less than an hour apart, but on different days.

Besides training and wrestling together, their partnership does not stop off the mat.

"We have bunk beds," said Connor. "He's on the top. I'm on the bottom."

"We also duck hunt a lot, which we enjoy a lot," said Cole. "We can both solve a Rubik's Cube. It's kind of just cool how you can make a cube with all different pieces into one like completed puzzle, kind of like wrestling, getting the pieces in one spot, like technique. There's more than one way to get it done, just like a puzzle."