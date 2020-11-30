'We can be great:' Adrian Amos grades Packers' defense

The Green Bay Packers now have a three-game cushion in the NFC North following their 100th win over their rival, the Chicago Bears Sunday night, Nov. 29. FOX6's Lily Zhao went one-on-one with Packers safety Adrian Amos, who put a grade on the Green Bay defense and reminisced about playing against a soon-to-be Packers player.

FOX6's Lily Zhao: "All right Adrian, takeaways come in bunches, and that certainly happened for you guys against the Bears with three takeaways. In the last couple of weeks, it feels like you guys have gotten your hands on the football a lot more. What do you think the key has been for this defense to really get after the ball the last couple of weeks here?"

"First off, just playing well on first and second down," said Amos. "Just getting them into third and long situations, and then capitalizing. We get more people to the ball, get more hats to the ball, being more physical, and those go hand in hand with stopping the run and with getting takeaways. Once we keep doing that, keep playing together and keep this momentum going, I think we’ll be fine."

FOX6's Lily Zhao: "Davante Adam was asked about two weeks ago what grade he would give this offense, and he said a solid B, so I want to ask you since we’re heading into Week 13 of the NFL season, what grade would you give this Packers defense thus far?"

"I don’t think we’ve reached what we can be, what we can do, so I would say around C+," said Amos. "We’re a middle-of-the-pack defense right now, just based on our standards, and what we could be and what we could potentially be, but if we pick this up, you know, these next five weeks, I feel like we can be a great defense."

FOX6's Lily Zhao: "I know it’s not officially official yet, but Tavon Austin looks like he’s coming to Green Bay. He tweeted out the cheese blocks, as well, on Twitter. I saw you responded, so what is your relationship like with Tavon? I know you guys are both Baltimore guys. Did it blossom in college between Penn State, West Virginia, or did it grow in the NFL? What’s your relationship like with Tavon?"

"His class and then a few years later, my class of athletes in Baltimore, a lot of us know each other just off of football," said Amos. "I did an official visit at West Virginia coming out of high school, and I went out and he actually was there. I was partnered with one of his teammates, but I was around him a lot when I went on my official visit, but it’s just a guy that, being from Baltimore, we have a lot of pride in people doing well from our city."

FOX6's Lily Zhao: "So who is the better guy coming out of Baltimore?"

"I’m always going to choose me, of course," said Amos, with a smile. "But if we’re going to talk about pure high school and impact in high school, he has a 17-minute highlight film all touchdowns. You know what I’m saying? So it’s no real competing with that."