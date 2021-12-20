Wave ambushed in St. Louis, losing 7-6

article

The Milwaukee Wave were edged by the St. Louis Ambush on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 19, losing 7-6.

A news release says the game began with the Ambush scoring the first two goals of the game and later was matched by the Wave’s Gordy Gurson and Ian Bennett going into halftime.

Milwaukee kept that momentum going into the second half with the addition of three different goals from Ian Bennett, Alex Bradley and Luan Oliveira.

But the Ambush kept fighting back, returning the favor with 5 unanswered goals of their own to take the lead before Milwaukee Wave rookie Tyler Turner scored his first professional goal of his Wave career but it wasn’t enough.

The Wave travel back to Milwaukee for a couple of days of practice before the holiday and prepare for back to back battles with the Kansas City Comets. First, on their blue turf Wednesday, December 29th at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri and then in Milwaukee on the black turf New Years Eve for the Wave’s first home game of the season.