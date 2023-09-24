Waukesha North freshman twirling for the titles

One Waukesha North freshman is twirling to new heights which now includes national competitions.

That's what makes Kayla Peters this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

"I started when I was about two years old, maybe a little under two," said Peters. "I saw one of my older teammates twirling in a parade and I just wanted to do that so badly. It was fun. And then I got older on to an older team and I just started twirling competitively."

When Peters competes, she participates in three events: solo, strut, and model.

She said it's all about concentration.

"It's mainly in the wrist and in your fingers," Peters said. "You always have to be looking at your baton when you are twirling. There is actually tape on the middle of my baton so when I throw it and when I look at it, that's what I look at."

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Peters has been doing parades since she started twirling.

She said she loves being the center of attention, and she hopes to keep doing that in college.

"My goal is to get advanced in twirling by the end of high school," said Peters. "And I really want to twirl at Florida Atlantic University when I go to college. That is my dream college, and I would love to twirl there."

And if you were wondering if her batons have names, they do.

"All my batons are named Ashley," Peters said. "This is her. She is a little dirty from the turf on the field. She is always with me. I used to have one Ashley. Now I have three of them. I yell at her sometimes. I throw her and yell at her sometimes. But she always forgives me."