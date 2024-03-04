Waterford senior is all about bowling, water skiing

She manages the lanes as well as the water, all while also managing a metabolic disorder.

That's why this Waterford senior is this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

"My older sister actually started bowling at a bowling alley near my house, and they kind of just signed me up one time, and I started bowling, and I loved it ever since."

Allison Bolda credits her family for putting a bowling ball in her hands.

She got hooked right away.

"I think it's just how competitive the sport is," said Bolda. "I see myself as a very competitive person since I've been doing it for so long. My love and passion for the sport has just grown so much."

Her passion has grown so much that she wants to continue competing in college.

"I actually want to go to school for elementary education and then through that school I would also do NCAA bowling," Bolda said. "I wanted to be an underwater welder before I wanted to be a teacher. My counselor said that it's like the biggest jump that she's seen in career changers. I was like, yeah, yeah, I know."

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Bolda has phenylketonuria, or PKU, which is a rare metabolic disorder where the person is missing the enzyme to break down protein.

"You take medicine for it," said Bolda. "And if you look at me, you wouldn't realize that I had a metabolic disorder. So I'm allowed seven grams of protein a day. A normal person takes in about 400 to 600g of protein a day."

But that isn't stopping her from living her life.

During the summer, Bolda also waterskis with Browns Lake Aquaducks.

She helps out with the adaptive skiers.

"It's always super fun because all of the people with the disabilities and stuff always have such a great time, because they actually get a chance to waterski."

The waterski spirit award Allison received recognizes unselfish character and positive attitude reflective of the young lady it was named for.

Meanwhile, her bowling team qualified for state again. They finished in 7th place.