UWM's Davis returns home, brings kids together at basketball camp

Learic Davis was not away from home long, but he feels good to be back.

The Milwaukee native put together his own basketball camp for kids, which ranged from fifth to 11th grade.

"My reason is to really give back to the community, have something where kids can have fun, hoop, be competitive, meet new friends, and just be able to be safe and just do something positive for real," he said.

The former Bradley Tech star said he sees camps in other surrounding towns, but never in his neighborhood.

"In the inner city, we really don't have nobody that does camps and like does stuff for the community," said Davis. "And I wanted to be that change where I can bring a lot of kids together. We can play competitive basketball, they can learn, have fun and meet new people every day."

After graduating from high school in 2022, Davis went to Tennessee State where he red-shirted his freshman season.

In April, he announced he would be returning to Milwaukee to play for UWM.

"Especially after a year they just came off of and now we adding new pieces to our team, not just me, but we got more new pieces that we got to our team, and we all like, we all clicking very well, especially over the summer," Davis said. "We still building that bond off the court, the chemistry, and we're going to get there. I feel like it's going to be a good season. I feel like Milwaukee got something to watch. You've got Marquette, UWM. I mean, you going to have good basketball this year."

And with good basketball comes lots of fans.

Davis said he expects to see a lot of familiar faces.

"Everybody used to come to my games at Tech," he said. "So UWM right down the street, five minutes away."

Davis said he could not show off his full capabilities to his camp goers, but that won't be the case inside of Panther Arena.

"They going to see some dunks during the season," said Davis. "I'm usually doing it in games, so they ain't anything right now. They seen a little bit, a little flash of what I do. But like in a game they going to see some more."

