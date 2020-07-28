UW-Whitewater among programs affected by WIAC decision to cancel fall sports

The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) became the latest group of Division III schools to postpone and cancel their sports seasons due to the coronavirus on Monday, July 28.

That means no games or competition of any kind for several schools, including UW-Whitewater. Football, cross country, women's soccer, tennis and volleyball are all effected. Women's tennis and golf will move to the spring semester.

UW-Whitewater Warhawks football

For the first time in 13 years, UW-Whitewater Head Football Coach Kevin Bullis won't be leading a pregame pep talk on Saturdays with his Warhawks.

The WIAC decision was a tough draw for the Whitewater program that had hoped to make a return trip to the Stagg Bowl.

The silver lining is that all the student athletes still have practice opportunity, and right now it's all about figuring out what that will look like.