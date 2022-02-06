Expand / Collapse search

UW-Milwaukee falls to Cleveland St.

By AP author
Published 
Sports
Associated Press

MILWAUKEE - D'Moi Hodge had 21 points as Cleveland State topped Milwaukee 84-71 on Sunday.

Yahel Hill had 17 points for Cleveland State (16-5, 12-2 Horizon League), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Torrey Patton added 15 points. Deante Johnson had 10 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

DeAndre Gholston had 14 points for the Panthers (7-17, 5-10), who have now lost five games in a row. Josh Thomas added 13 points and seven rebounds. Donovan Newby had 12 points.

Patrick Baldwin Jr. scored only five points despite coming into the matchup as the Panthers' second leading scorer at 13 points per game. He failed to make a shot from 3-point range (0 of 4).

