USGA: SentryWorld to host 2023 U.S. Senior Open Championship

The United States Golf Association (USGA) announced on Wednesday, Feb. 10 that SentryWorld in Stevens Point will be the host site for the 43rd U.S. Senior Open Championship.

SentryWorld will host its first Senior Open and third USGA championship from June 29-July 2, 2023.

A news release says SentryWorld, a public, parkland course in central Wisconsin, was developed by Sentry Insurance in 1982 as part of a sports complex that includes indoor tennis courts, banquet space and restaurants. At the heart of the 200-acre property lies the championship layout, designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr.

The 2023 U.S. Senior Open will be the 17th USGA championship held in Wisconsin. In 2022, Erin Hills, in Erin, and Blue Mound Golf & Country Club, in Wauwatosa, will host the U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship from Sept. 10-15.