Multi-sport athlete finds success at DSHA, University School

She's a multi-sport athlete who has a knack for making it to state. Here is this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot out of Divine Savior Holy Angels High School.

Molly Jex started skating when she was four years old and a few years later, she picked up a hockey stick.

While she says she didn't really like to skate, she found her passion in the blue paint.

"I love the intensity," said Jex. "It's so fast and it's so fun, and I love being a goalie because it's just so fast, like things coming at you is probably not something you always want, but it's fun."

The DSHA sophomore plays for the University School co-op team.

Whether it be practice or a game, she still gets the butterflies.

"It's definitely nerve-wracking every time I step onto the ice," Jex said. "I'm always nervous because I feel I have to be the best out there and stop every shot. But once you're in the game and in the moment, everything just goes away and you're just yourself."

Jex was the starting goalie for the team when it finished runner-up at state her freshman season.

She also plays for the DSHA tennis team and helped the Dashers take silver at state in each of her first two years.

Jex hopes to make it back a fourth time with her hockey teammates.

"Obviously, it'd be great to go to state again, but I think taking it one game at a time because of the new team and losing the seniors last year, and also it's different like everybody's new," she said. "But I think if we work hard and we put our minds to it, we can definitely get there again. It might just take a little more time."