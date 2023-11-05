University School senior works his way towards grandmaster title

If you're a fan of tv shows, the Queen's Gambit re-introduced this sport to a massive audience.

This week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot has taken his love for kings, queens and bishops to another level.

"I've been playing chess since first grade," said University School senior Hersh Singh. "My grandpa taught me how to play chess, and then in first grade after school, we had classes."

Singh has traveled the world since his chess journey began.

After playing in local tournaments, he discovered his passion for the game and moved on to bigger events.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

This summer, Singh competed in the Pan American Games and took second place in the u-18 division.

"First place was international master title and second and third were FIDE Masters, so now I'm a FIDE Master and FIDE is the world organization for chess," Singh said. "My goal is to get a grandmaster title."

While Singh wants to become a grandmaster, it's not the only important thing in his life.

"It's not going to be my career or anything, but I'm still going to continue to practice and play in tournaments competitively," he said.

Singh also plays the harmonium, which is like a mix of a piano and an accordion.