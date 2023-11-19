Union Grove senior caps off career by making good on a promise

Back when he was a freshman, this Union Grove soccer player told his coach he was going to help the team win a state championship.

The catch was, the team had never reached that level before.

Fast-forward a few years, he and the rest of his team made good on that promise.

That's what makes Owen Zikowski this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

"I don't think anything in a high school career could beat that golden ball," said Zikowski. "Not a lot of words that can describe it, but it was just the best feeling you could ever imagine. You see the countdown, and you can see the game's over, and you just think we did it. I was kind of just soaking in the moment after we won."

Zikowski and the Broncos captured the Division 2 State Championship with a 1-0 win over West De Pere.

Zikowski scored the lone goal in that game.

"Yeah, it's really cool to see the community," Zikowski said. "I mean, when we got back here, we got the fire truck escort through the main street here, and it's just cool to see everyone that you don't realize is actually watching.

Zikowski's performances this season earned him first team all-county honors as well as the all-county player of the year.