Expand / Collapse search

UIC beats Milwaukee 80-69 in Horizon League tourney

By AP author
Published 
Updated 8:38AM
Sports
Associated Press

MILWAUKEE - Kevin Johnson had 21 points as UIC topped Milwaukee 80-69 in the first round of the Horizon League Tourney on Tuesday night.

Michael Diggins had 13 points for UIC (14-15). Filip Skobalj added 12 points. Damaria Franklin had 12 points and six rebounds.

Jordan Lathon had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Panthers (10-22). Joey St. Pierre added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Markeith Browning II had 11 points.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

MLB cancels opening day: Brewers ticket refund information
article

MLB cancels opening day: Brewers ticket refund information

Major League Baseball's financial fight cost regular-season games for the first time in 27 years when often acrimonious talks to end a management lockout collapsed Tuesday and Commissioner Rob Manfred scrapped March 31 openers.

Badgers nip Purdue for share of Big Ten title
article

Badgers nip Purdue for share of Big Ten title

Chucky Hepburn tried to keep a straight face as the freshman insisted he knew his game-winning 3-pointer was accurate as soon as he took the shot.

Bell Ambulance crash injures EMTs, others

Reckless driving poses a danger for all of us. That includes the drivers with the most important destinations – getting patients the emergency care they need. A crash involving a Bell Ambulance and two other vehicles at 20th and Layton Monday, Feb. 28 sent two EMTs, a patient and a reckless driver to the hospital with injuries.