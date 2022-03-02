UIC beats Milwaukee 80-69 in Horizon League tourney

MILWAUKEE - Kevin Johnson had 21 points as UIC topped Milwaukee 80-69 in the first round of the Horizon League Tourney on Tuesday night.
Michael Diggins had 13 points for UIC (14-15). Filip Skobalj added 12 points. Damaria Franklin had 12 points and six rebounds.
Jordan Lathon had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Panthers (10-22). Joey St. Pierre added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Markeith Browning II had 11 points.
RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app
Major League Baseball's financial fight cost regular-season games for the first time in 27 years when often acrimonious talks to end a management lockout collapsed Tuesday and Commissioner Rob Manfred scrapped March 31 openers.
Chucky Hepburn tried to keep a straight face as the freshman insisted he knew his game-winning 3-pointer was accurate as soon as he took the shot.
Bell Ambulance crash injures EMTs, others
Reckless driving poses a danger for all of us. That includes the drivers with the most important destinations – getting patients the emergency care they need. A crash involving a Bell Ambulance and two other vehicles at 20th and Layton Monday, Feb. 28 sent two EMTs, a patient and a reckless driver to the hospital with injuries.