U.S. Women's Open at Erin Hills nears, anticipation grows

The Brief Drawing near is the 80th U.S. Women's Open Championship tournament at Erin Hills. The event takes place from May 28 to June 1.



When the best golfers in the world zero in on one of the best courses in the world, the stage is set for memorable action.

What we know:

The state of Wisconsin knows how to throw a sports party/event. The 2025 NFL Draft got rave reviews and tremendous fan support.

Drawing near now is the 80th U.S. Women's Open Championship tournament at Erin Hills, which hosted the men's championship, also to rave reviews, in 2017.

The Women's Open runs from May 28 to June 1 at Erin Hills.

Organizers are anticipating a lot of memories made this summer at Erin Hills.

Tim Van Vooren goes Beyond the Game.