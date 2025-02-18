U.S. Women's Open at Erin Hills 100 days away; tickets on sale

The Brief In 100 days, the U.S. Women's Open will tee off at Erin Hills Golf Course. The event takes place from May 28 to June 1. The USGA has a buy one-get one ticket deal going on now, through Feb. 23.



The anticipation of another major golf championship coming to Wisconsin is growing.

What we know:

In 100 days, the U.S. Women's Open will tee off at Erin Hills Golf Course. With the championship getting closer, opportunity knocks for many.

This is a place a younger Katy Kluge didn’t expect to be.

Local perspective:

But the Oconomowoc native is in the role of coordinator for the U.S. Women’s open at Erin Hills.

"Sometimes I have to pinch myself a little bit," she said.

Having local knowledge is big for Katy as was her experience as a fan in 2017 at the U.S. Women's Open.

"Back then I was a little naïve about how much goes into a golf championship. And now working on this side of things I realize just the volunteers, the build, infrastructure, host club, community, I mean there’s just so many things that go into it just to make it a spectacular event," she said. "So, to be on the other side of things and to be able to go to Erin Hills every day is truly special."

While a number of USGA championships will be played at Erin Hills in the near future, this is the only major on the docket in Wisconsin for quite a while.

"The Wisconsin golf fans, they’re just really excited for this event. And I think it’ll be a great time for them to see another major golf championship held in this state and not one in the foreseeable future," Kluge said. "So, this could be their last chance to get out and see a major golf championship."

What's next:

The event takes place from May 28 to June 1.

The USGA has a buy one-get one ticket deal going on now, through Feb. 23.