Waukesha West graduate 'bringing the energy' to the stage

He's been performing since he was four years old and the number of sports that interest him are as numerous as his stage roles.

That's what makes Waukesha West's Tyler Curtain this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

"I come from a family of musicians and singers," said Curtain. "So I have been singing for my whole life. My mother has trained me and my siblings. My father is a pastor, so I have always been up performing and singing

just as a little kid in church. It's really what sparked my love for music."

Curtain is all about ‘bringing the energy.’

"I have always been acting," Curtain said. "So I would do our school plays and our school musicals. My favorite musical that we have done would either have to be Bonnie & Clyde the musical where I was a preacher.

Or Little Shop of Horrors the musical where I had the honor of being Audrey II and my favorite line, it's my very first line in the entire show. I would just go a little, feed me!"

Curtain will be attending Carroll University with a major in nursing with a minor in musical theater.

"A lot of people tell me that it would be nice for me to be a singing nurse, is what they call me," said Curtain. "My long term goal is to become a pediatric cardiologist."

When he is not on the stage, Curtain can probably be found behind the curtain.

"I am in charge of setting up the sound board for the day, so I have to make sure everything is plugged in correctly, or we won't have any sound," he said. "One screw-up from me is a screw-up for the show."