Majeski bringing winning attitude to the Milwaukee Mile

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is returning to the Milwaukee Mile for the first time since 2009.

The field includes Wisconsin's own Ty Majeski.

"I'm just excited to get to race in front of my, you know, old supporters, friends, family, old sponsors, late model team owners, people that have had a big part in getting me to this point in my career," said Majeski. "To have the opportunity to have those guys there at the racetrack is special, and it would be so cool if we could end up in victory lane there. That would be a very special one for me."

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 11: Ty Majeski, driver of the #98 Road Ranger Ford, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series TSport 200 at Indianapolis Raceway Park on August 11, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo (Getty Images / Getty Images) Expand

Majeski has two wins at the Mile, with one coming on Father's Day 2023.

A victory this time around would have major implications on the championship, something he narrowly missed out on last season.

"Hopefully, we can replicate a run similar to last year and win a couple of these playoff races again and find our way with a minor way to Phoenix with a chance to win a championship," Majeski said.

Majeski was one of the final four in 2022, but a 20th-place finish in the finale locked him into the four spot.

This year, the Seymour native started his playoff chase with a win.

He said nothing has come easy.

"I think it's harder to win in the Truck Series," said Majeski. "The fields are way, way deeper. You know, Xfinity is very top-heavy. You have Cup-affiliated teams on the Xfinity side; none on the Truck Series side So it just makes the nature of the trucks a lot more competitive."

Ty Majeski, driver of the #98 Road Ranger Ford, drives during the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series TSport 200 at Indianapolis Raceway Park on Aug. 11, 2023, in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) (Getty Images / Getty Images)

Majeski understands the difficulties of both the truck and Xfinity series because he competed in the latter back in 2017 and 2018, but he does not consider where he is as a step down.

"Obviously, we're all racing in hopes of trying to have a good opportunity at the next levels, but I'm completely satisfied doing what I'm doing and doing what I love to do and making a living doing it," said Majeski.

Majeski said he is happy where he is and the path he has taken.

"I'm very proud of how I've gotten here, and even though some of the opportunities haven't gone exactly as planned with Roush and Niece, to land on my feet at ThorSport, and to have an opportunity to go to the race every single weekend with a chance to win is something that's really special and I'm proud of," he said.

The Clean Harbors 175 will run at the Milwaukee Mile on Aug. 27.

After Majeski's big win on Friday, he currently sits in second in points.