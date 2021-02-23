Expand / Collapse search

Travis Shaw returns to Milwaukee Brewers with minor league deal

By Steve Megargee
Published 
Updated 18 mins ago
Milwaukee Brewers
Associated Press
article

MILWAUKEE, WI - AUGUST 04: Travis Shaw #21 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits a grand slam against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning of a game at Miller Park on August 4, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE - Travis Shaw is back in Milwaukee to give the Brewers one more option for their unsettled situation at third base.

The Brewers announced Tuesday that Shaw has signed a minor league contract that includes an invitation to major league camp.

"I think he fits into a need that we have," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "He has an opportunity to earn something. That’s how it was presented to Travis, and I think that’s what excited him about the opportunity."

Shaw, who turns 31 on April 16, last played for the Brewers from 2017-19. That three-year stint included some notable highs and lows.

He had 31 homers, 101 RBIs and an .862 OPS in 2017. Shaw followed that up with 32 homers, 86 RBIs and an .825 OPS in 2018. But he tailed off dramatically in 2019, hitting just .157 with a .281 on-base percentage, .270 slugging percentage, seven homers and 16 RBIs in 86 games.

"The Brewers have seen me at my absolute best and they’ve also seen me in my absolute worst in 2019," Shaw said Tuesday from the Brewers’ spring-training site in Phoenix. "So the fact that they reached out and were open to a reunion meant a lot to me."

When the Brewers declined to offer him a contract after the 2019 season, Shaw spent 2020 with the Toronto Blue Jays and hit .239 with a .306 on-base percentage, six homers, 17 RBIs and a .717 OPS in 50 games.

After slumping in August, Shaw rebounded to bat .270 with an .821 OPS in September. That late has Shaw feeling confident he’s corrected some of the issues that caused him to struggle so much his last year in Milwaukee.

"I’m not a huge launch angle guy, but it got out of control in 2019," Shaw said. "Everything was going straight up in the air. There was not very much solid contact. For me, it was getting a little bit back to more of a line-drive approach. That was the thing that I focused on the most, trying to barrel up as many balls as I could and hit balls hard, whether that was a line drive or in the air."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The Brewers enter spring training without a clear-cut starting third baseman.

Luis Urías and Orlando Arcia are each working out at both shortstop and third base this spring. Urías was at third base for 30 of his 41 appearances last season, while Arcia was almost exclusively a shortstop.

The Brewers also signed Daniel Robertson, a utilityman who considers third base his best position.

"There was an opening at third base and pretty decent playing time available there as long as I came in and hit and did what I’m supposed to do," Shaw said. "This place kind of stood out to me from the start, and it was something that I hoped would come together."

Tiger Woods injured in crash in LA, extracted with jaws of life
slideshow

Tiger Woods injured in crash in LA, extracted with jaws of life

TMZ reports that Tiger Woods was involved in a bad single-car accident in L.A. County on Tuesday morning -- with officials requiring the jaws of life to free him from the vehicle.

Pewaukee man pleads guilty, fraudulently obtained $1M in PPP loans
slideshow

Pewaukee man pleads guilty, fraudulently obtained $1M in PPP loans

Thomas Smith of Pewaukee pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud for his role in fraudulently obtaining over $1 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans.

Shailene Woodley confirms she is engaged to Aaron Rodgers
slideshow

Shailene Woodley confirms she is engaged to Aaron Rodgers

Shailene Woodley confirmed that she’s engaged to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Milwaukee woman paves the way for others to climb the MFD ladder

Sharon Purifoy talks about her job as a Milwaukee firefighter and moving up in the ranks of the department.