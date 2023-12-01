Town of Cedarburg sports complex; indoor recreation facility OK'd

article

Town of Cedarburg leaders have approved a plan to build a 72,000 square foot multi-use indoor facility.

A news release says Athlete Performance (AP) will be the primary tenant occupying the gym area and additional square footage for training. The large multi-use gymnasium will be utilized as a training area for AP, North Shore United Soccer, and home to I AM Volleyball. These two groups are club teams that will utilize the facility year-round.

In addition to youth athletics and related uses, the news release says the facility aims to host pickleball group sports, volleyball and futsal tournaments. Additional tenants will provide sports psychology, nutrition, massage and other types of therapy, officials said.

Construction on the project is expected to begin over winter – for an expected fall 2024 opening.