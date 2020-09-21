Expand / Collapse search

TMZ: Rare rookie Giannis Antetokounmpo sells for record $1.8M

By TMZ author
Published 
Sports
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee
article

Credit: Goldin Auctions

An extremely rare Giannis Antetokounmpo rookie card just became the most expensive piece of cardboard in basketball with the final bid fetching a whopping $1.812 million, TMZ reported.

The signed Giannis card --  listed by Goldin Auctions -- features a piece of a game-worn jersey from the Greek Freak's rookie season.

The card was part of the Panini America's 2013-14 high-end "National Treasures" line and features the NBA "Logoman" patch from one of Giannis' rookie jerseys.

The card was graded a MINT 9 by the Beckett Grading Service which had the most hardcore of collectors salivating over the thing.

CLICK HERE to read more from TMZ.

Giannis Antetokounmpo wins 2nd straight NBA MVP award
slideshow

Giannis Antetokounmpo wins 2nd straight NBA MVP award

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s historic year earned him a historic awards sweep.

Giannis Antetokounmpo unanimously named 2019-20 All-NBA 1st Team
slideshow

Giannis Antetokounmpo unanimously named 2019-20 All-NBA 1st Team

Antetokounmpo joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players in Bucks history to earn multiple First Team All-NBA selections.

New luxury boutique hotel coming to Milwaukee's Deer District
slideshow

New luxury boutique hotel coming to Milwaukee's Deer District

The Milwaukee Bucks announced plans on Wednesday morning, Sept. 9 for a new building development in the Deer District.