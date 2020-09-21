TMZ: Rare rookie Giannis Antetokounmpo sells for record $1.8M

article

An extremely rare Giannis Antetokounmpo rookie card just became the most expensive piece of cardboard in basketball with the final bid fetching a whopping $1.812 million, TMZ reported.

The signed Giannis card -- listed by Goldin Auctions -- features a piece of a game-worn jersey from the Greek Freak's rookie season.

The card was part of the Panini America's 2013-14 high-end "National Treasures" line and features the NBA "Logoman" patch from one of Giannis' rookie jerseys.

The card was graded a MINT 9 by the Beckett Grading Service which had the most hardcore of collectors salivating over the thing.

