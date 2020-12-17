Expand / Collapse search

Titletown readies for primetime matchup between Packers, Panthers

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 58 mins ago
Green Bay Packers
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers welcome the Carolina Panthers to Titletown for a primetime matchup on Saturday, Dec. 19. It's a game you can see only on FOX6.

According to Packers.com, five of the last six matchups between the teams have been decided by eight points or less, including a 24-16 victory by Green Bay last season at Lambeau Field. Overall, the Packers are 10-6 against Carolina (including playoffs), with wins in seven of the last 11 meetings.

This is just the third Saturday game for Green Bay in the last 23 seasons (1998-2020).
The Packers have won five of the last six regular-season games they played on Saturdays.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Green Bay is 17-13 in Saturday games during the regular season. The Packers' .567 winning percentage is tied for No. 6 among NFL teams that have played more than five regular-season Saturday games (stathead.com).

Packers help equip Green Bay Police with body cameras
slideshow

Packers help equip Green Bay Police with body cameras

The Packers have teamed with the city of Green Bay to support the Green Bay Police Department's purchase of public safety technology by industry-leader Axon.