'Things have to change:' Decision to sit out games, practices met with mixed reactions

MILWAUKEE - Sports are on pause and fans have mixed feelings as to why.

On Wednesday, Aug. 25, the Milwaukee Bucks were the first team to sit-out their scheduled game in response to the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha. Later that day, the Milwaukee Brewers followed suit as did several other teams and athletes across sports.

The Green Bay Packers are among the latest to take action in response to the shooting; they canceled practice on Thursday, Aug. 27 -- as did other NFL teams.

"I think it's great that they're taking a stand like that," said Kerry Peterson, who was visiting Milwaukee on Thursday.

On Twitter, fans shared fixed reactions. Some commended the decision, including Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. Others, though, were upset by the move -- threatening to boycott.

"Things have to change and if protests don't do it, maybe something that is closer to people that are all over the country being affected, maybe that will help," Peterson said.

The move by the Packers, Bucks and Brewers is also drawing mixed reactions from fans as they wait to hear exactly how each team will proceed with games and practices.

"I do applaud the effort, but at the same time there's got to be some kind of cohesive effort together. We all have to do this together," said Milwaukee resident David Frazier.

Some fans near Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee on Thursday said they would support further action from Wisconsin's professional sports teams.

"What the Green Bay Packers did was good, what the Brewers did was good, what the Bucks did was good, but we've got to pick up the slack because we're the people," Frazier said. "I think what they're doing is good but how long are you gonna hold it up?"

Bucks players pledged to finish the postseason games. However, at this time, it is still unclear when the NBA playoffs will resume.

